CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $407,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,112 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

Shares of FSLR opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

