CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 5,744 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

