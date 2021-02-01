CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,637.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.