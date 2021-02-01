Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $251,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eHealth by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

