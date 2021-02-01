Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $111.33 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.