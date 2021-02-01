Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $416.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

