Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $302,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX opened at $739.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $703.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

