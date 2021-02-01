Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,747 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 603,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $26.74 on Monday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $28.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

