Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,408 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

