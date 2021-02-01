Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,201 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $182.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

