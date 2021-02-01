Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

CQP stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

