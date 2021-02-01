Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.41.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 115.56%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

