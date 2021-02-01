Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $725.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $700.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $607.56 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

