ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $15.29 on Friday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ChampionX by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.3% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ChampionX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 219,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

