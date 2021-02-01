CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of GIB opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CGI by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

