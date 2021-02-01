CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.
Shares of GIB opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CGI by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
