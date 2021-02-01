CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

