Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,776 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cerner were worth $44,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,589,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.11 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.