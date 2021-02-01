Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 600 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,349,197.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $440.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

