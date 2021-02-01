Centric Cash (CNS) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $117,180.33 and $78,203.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044778 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,228,214,519 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

