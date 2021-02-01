Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

