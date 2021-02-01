Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.