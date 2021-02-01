Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.70. 11,779,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,457,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

