Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,968 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

