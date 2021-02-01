Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,253 ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 90,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $78.24 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.