Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 168.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Shares of PRU opened at $78.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -217.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

