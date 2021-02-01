Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $812,301.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

