Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.84.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

