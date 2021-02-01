CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Santander cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.84.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 1,127,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 131,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

