Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.