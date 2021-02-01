CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.40. CDW posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $131.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

