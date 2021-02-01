CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

