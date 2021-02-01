CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 40,210,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,158,836. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
About CBD of Denver
