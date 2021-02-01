CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 40,210,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,158,836. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

