Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

