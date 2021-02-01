Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

CTLT opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

