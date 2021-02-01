Catalent (CTLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Catalent has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.30-2.61 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTLT opened at $115.05 on Monday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

