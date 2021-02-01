Caspian (CSP) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Caspian has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $10,536.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

