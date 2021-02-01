Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

