Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $137.01. 7,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.