Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 488 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

SBUX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,869. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

