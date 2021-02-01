Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,409,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.