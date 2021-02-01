Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.