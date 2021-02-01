Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.