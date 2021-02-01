Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPRI opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

