Capital One Financial Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

