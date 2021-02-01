Capital Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $14.74 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Capital Bancorp worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

