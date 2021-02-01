Cansortium’s (CNTMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Cansortium stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

