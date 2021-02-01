Cansortium’s (CNTMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.20 price objective on the stock.
Cansortium stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
Cansortium Company Profile
