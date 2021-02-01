Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Shares of CP opened at $336.22 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

