Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,342,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $336.22 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

