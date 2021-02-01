Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.47 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$461.64.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$429.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The company has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$445.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$412.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.