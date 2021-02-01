Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

